Patrick Mahomes is still considered by most to be Fantasy's safest and best quarterback, which is why he'll be the first one from his position off the board on Draft Day. He actually tied MVP Aaron Rodgers last season with 29.1 Fantasy points per outing but played one fewer regular-season game. Nonetheless, he topped 22 points in 12 of 15 matchups and should at least be expected for that many points weekly with the upside to wreck your opponents a handful of times. Matchups against the AFC West and teams like the Bengals, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles should further help Mahomes' chances of another big year. He'll obviously be popular -- Fantasy drafters who crave safe, studly quarterbacks may take Mahomes between 10th and 20th overall. But given the depth at quarterback and demand for studs at other positions, we'd prefer to not reach for him and only draft Mahomes if he comes with a Round 3 price tag. At that point he'd be a terrific value. There won't be any value drafting Mahomes in two-QB/Superflex leagues -- bank on him as a top-three overall choice in those formats.