The Patriots DST has the chance to return as a standout Fantasy unit this season and is worth drafting in all leagues with a late-round pick. New England brought back pass rusher Kyle Van Noy while also adding quality players like Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills, Henry Anderson and rookies Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins. It should be a bounce-back season for the Patriots DST after the group finished at No. 14 in Fantasy points in 2020. The Patriots DST was No. 1 in 2019 and should finish closer to that with the influx of talent this year.