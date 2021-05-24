Life-long Colorado resident Phillip Lindsay wasn't re-signed by the Broncos this offseason, so he took his talents to Houston. He'll join David Johnson and Mark Ingram in that backfield, presumably as a change-of-pace back who won't see much time in passing situations. The entire Texans squad has the potential to be among the least competitive in football, leaving negative game scripts for Lindsay to deal with in a presumed three-headed backfield. At best, Lindsay can provide modest running back depth for your Fantasy squad, but you'll never feel comfortable starting him unless Johnson is sidelined. Don't touch him until at least Round 11, if at all.