Injuries have been a problem for Preston Williams the past two seasons, and it appears the Dolphins are ready to reduce his role, especially with the addition of free agent Will Fuller and rookie Jaylen Waddle. Williams is only worth a late-round flier in deep Fantasy leagues this year. Williams had foot surgery in November, and he played in just eight games last season. This was after suffering a torn ACL in 2019. DeVante Parker, Waddle and Fuller will be the top guys on the depth chart in Miami, and Williams will fight for a reserve role. Hopefully he can stay healthy, but it will be hard for Fantasy managers to count on Williams in 2021.