Cephus has an enormous opportunity with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola gone. Cephus is the Lions' leading returning receiver, but he will have to compete with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman for targets. In redraft Cephus is more of a late-round dart throw, but in Dynasty he's an attractive stash. The 23-year-old averaged 17.5 yards per catch as a rookie after averaging 16.1 in three years at Wisconsin. He's a big-play threat who is most appealing in Dynasty or Best Ball.