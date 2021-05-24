If you're collecting mid-round running backs, or looking for a Zero-RB candidate to help you start the season strong, check out Raheem Mostert. When he's been healthy he's given the 49ers offense a jolt of explosiveness that the rest of the roster has difficulty matching. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, including a half-season lost in 2020. And that's just part of Mostert's problems -- the 49ers improved their depth throughout the offseason, including adding two rookie running backs, plus Jeff Wilson is still around. Matching the 13 carries per game Mostert had last year could prove to be difficult given the Niners' depth, but if he shines during the preseason then odds are he'll be the first man up in a multi-pronged approach. His unreliability makes him a no-no long-term, but if you need a player who may deliver some help through September and maybe pitch in down the line, figure Mostert will be there for the taking between Rounds 8 and 9.