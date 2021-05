In 2017, the Raiders DST put together six games with at least 10-plus Fantasy points. In the three years since, they've amassed seven total. You'd have to go back to 2010 to find the last time the Raiders had a top-12 Fantasy DST. Even with the additions of Yannick Ngakoue and Solomon Thomas to the defensive front, they're still not expected to be a dangerous unit, especially in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Leave the Raiders DST for a waiver-wire add later in the season.