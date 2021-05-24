There hasn't been a DST as consistent as the Rams over the past four seasons. They've finished among the top-five DST in Fantasy points each season with a first-place finish in 2020. They boast the league's best defensive tackle in Aaron Donald, one of the league's best cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey, plus a good group of talent around them led by linebackers Micah Kiser and Leonard Floyd. And if that's not enough, long-time defensive guru Raheem Morris is calling the shots. There aren't many DSTs worth a pick outside of the final two rounds, but the Rams are definitely one of them. In fact, don't be surprised if they're the first DST taken on Draft Day (but you shouldn't take them unless it's Round 12 or so).