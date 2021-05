Cobb was a decent third option for the Texans passing game in 2020 before a toe injury in Week 11 ended his season. He might be the No. 2 option in 2021 after Will Fuller left in free agency, and that could make him Fantasy relevant if he stays healthy. Of course, given his injury history and inconsistent play in recent years -- plus the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson's status -- it's hard to recommend Cobb as anything more than a late-round flier in PPR leagues.