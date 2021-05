Randy Bullock signed with the Detroit Lions, which will make him an intriguing streaming option, if not a top-12 kicker. Bullock's most productive years came when he was a Houston Texan, doing a majority of his kicking indoors. That will once again be the case on the Lions. The offense may be bad enough that it doesn't matter, but if they can be even mediocre you should be prepared to employ Bullock when he's kicking indoors.