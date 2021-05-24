It's now or never for former first-round pick Rashaad Penny. The fourth-year running back has more games missed (21) than total touchdowns (six). Making his outlook even murkier was a lackluster 2020 when, coming back from a torn ACL, he averaged a gross 3.1 yards per rush in minimal play. Penny will be given a chance to earn a role in the offense, but if he's nagged by an injury or isn't effective on the field, then Fantasy managers will easily avoid him. He's late-round material until he replaces Chris Carson as a lead back for Seattle.