Rashod Bateman was the Ravens' first selection in the 2021 draft and should instantly compete with Marquise Brown to be the team's No. 1 receiver. Bateman's best value is in Dynasty, where he's a high upside bench receiver worth a rookie pick early in the second round. The Ravens' low pass volume will make it tough for Bateman to contribute to your Fantasy team in 2021, but if he beats out Brown, he could be a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver. Target him in the final rounds of your redraft league, but he'll be one of the first players you drop if he remains behind Brown.