The Ravens should once again be targeted at the end of your draft as one of the top DSTs in Fantasy. While they did lose leading pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Patriots and Yannick Ngakoue to the Raiders, they still have an elite unit led by Marlon Humphrey, Calais Campbell and Patrick Queen. If rookies Odafe Oweh and Brandon Stephens can make an immediate impact, this could be the best defense in Fantasy. No defense is worth the risk in the single-digit rounds, but the Ravens figure to be amongst the first three selected on Draft Day.