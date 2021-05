Rex Burkhead is a free agent at the time of publication, and he's also coming off a torn ACL last year. It's doubtful Fantasy managers will draft him in any leagues, even if he signs with a team. Burkhead, who spent the past four seasons with the Patriots, can still be a backup running back in 2021, but we don't anticipate him getting enough touches to make him Fantasy relevant. If that changes then you can add him off waivers during the year.