The Patriots selected running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for a role in their crowded backfield. Stevenson is not worth drafting in most seasonal Fantasy leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats. Stevenson will likely be No. 4 at best in New England behind Damien Harris, Sony Michel and James White, and it will probably take an injury or two for him to see increased playing time. At Oklahoma, Stevenson had 165 carries for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 28 catches for 298 yards in two seasons. He will likely be better suited for non-PPR leagues if he ever gets the chance for extended action this year.