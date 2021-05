Rico Dowdle will open the season as the No. 3 running back for the Cowboys behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but Dowdle has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Dowdle is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The only chance Dowdle will likely see extended action is if Elliott and Pollard get injured. In 2020, Dowdle barely played as a rookie, and that's not likely to change in his sophomore campaign if everyone is healthy.