In his return to the NFL, Rob Gronkowski certainly wasn't his old self, but he was also better than the version we last saw in New England. Ultimately, in Bruce Arians' not-so-friendly TE offense, the ceiling is limited for Gronkowski. He is a better option in standard leagues, but most weeks he is a TD-or-bust play. Given the state of the TE position, he makes for fair value in the mid-to-late rounds if you choose to wait on the position.