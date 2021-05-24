On the long, winding road to Fantasy glory, many drafters have ditched Robbie Gould. In 2019, he averaged nearly 9.0 Fantasy points per game, a top-7 finish. That skidded the other way in 2020 when his 6.5-point average drifted him off rosters. It's not because he's old or his leg is falling off, it's because the Niners afforded him just 23 field-goal tries. The offense should be better in 2021, especially if rookie Trey Lance can adapt to the pro game. So while other Fantasy managers might overlook Gould, you could wait until the final round of your draft and swipe him.