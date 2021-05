Robby Anderson wasn't viewed as much more than an afterthought heading into 2020 -- he filled out the back end of a bench in the last few rounds and even went undrafted in shallower leagues. It didn't take him long to prove to be one of the better late-round values in all of Fantasy. Anderson didn't exactly keep that momentum rolling through the end of 2020, but that was largely due to the drop off in play from Carolina's quarterback position. He should make for a solid back-end WR2 in 2021.