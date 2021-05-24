After his monster breakout in 2020, Robert Tonyan is best viewed as a borderline top-12 tight end who should be drafted early in the double-digit rounds. Because Tonyan's production was so touchdown-dependent, he projects to be more valuable in leagues where catches do not count. Tonyan scored 11 times on 59 targets last year, which is an absurd rate you should not expect him to repeat. The hope is that Tonyan's target share would grow, but he didn't trend that way at the end of 2020, with just 15 targets in his final five games including the playoffs. It's not uncommon for an Aaron Rodgers target to be highly efficient, but you'll likely be better off if you bet against Tonyan delivering starter-worthy production on a consistent basis.