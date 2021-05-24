Robert Woods' past three seasons provide enough evidence that he'll have a shot at very good stats now that Matthew Stafford will plug into the Rams offense. Routinely settling in as a middle-of-the pack No. 2 receiver in PPR, Woods has averaged at least 8.1 targets per game since 2018 and been the Rams' leader or near-leader in air yards each year. Getting Stafford is a definite upgrade -- Jared Goff became a liability thanks in part to an average completion depth in 2020 of just 4.9 yards. Stafford, meanwhile, has helped push at least one teammate into the top 12 in air yards in each of the past three years. He's a far more aggressive downfield thrower, something the Rams figure to lean on. That's good news for Woods. At worst, pencil him in as a No. 2 receiver who should average close to 15 PPR points per game (just as he's done for the past three seasons), but keep in mind that the quarterback change could kick his stats up a notch. Round 4 isn't too early to take Woods in PPR, whereas he shouldn't get touched until early Round 5 in non-PPR.