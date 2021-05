Blankenship and his rec specs became a big part of the Colts season as a rookie. He finished fifth among kickers in Fantasy scoring in 2020, drilling 32 of 37 attempts while missing just two of his 45 extra-point attempts. The Colts offense should once again dominate the clock and grind out long drives, which should create plenty of opportunities for Blankenship, who is well worth drafting with your final pick.