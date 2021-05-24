Ronald Jones was an industry favorite of those drafters employing a zero-RB strategy in 2020, but the hype was deflated after the Jags surprisingly cut Leonard Fournette and the Bucs signed him. Although Jones flashed breakaway ability and more often than not looked like the most effective RB on the roster during the regular season, mental errors in the form of fumbles and dropped passes continued to plague him. At one point it looked like he was finally taking on the role Fournette ultimately earned in the playoffs, but then Jones got injured. Jones makes for a risky flier due to his unlikely role in the passing game and his uncertain role in red zone.