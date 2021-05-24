Stout, speedy receiver Rondale Moore is a terrific fit for the Cardinals offense. Blazing fast with very good hands, Moore spent the majority of his time at Purdue catching short- and mid-range throws and then making a play after the catch. He was excellent at it -- 71% of his receiving yardage came post-grab. That plays perfectly with the Arizona offense and Kyler Murray under center. There is an injury history with Moore, but he should nonetheless unseat Christian Kirk as the Cards' second-most effective receiver in short order and has appeal as a PPR sleeper worth a pick after Round 10 (dock him a round in non-PPR). He'll go a round sooner in long-term formats like Dynasty start-ups, and he has real appeal as a late first-rounder in rookie-only drafts.