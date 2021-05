Opportunity knocked for Russell Gage in 2020 due to injuries among his teammates and he responded well. The 2018 sixth-round pick closed out the 2020 season with at least 50 receiving yards in five of his last seven games and he topped 100 total targets on his final stat line. While Atlanta didn't invest anything more than a a sixth-round pick at WR, drafting TE Kyle Pitts will cut significantly into Gage's target share. He is best left undrafted after the team added Pitts.