Russell Wilson will get drafted as a top-12 Fantasy quarterback, but the demand for him will be tepid. That's because he was a massive letdown to end 2020, sinking from 34.4 Fantasy points per game through the first half of the season to 18.6 in the second half. That happened because Wilson threw about five fewer attempts per game for more than two yards fewer per throw, and he slipped from 3.5 touchdowns per game (seriously!) to 1.5. DK Metcalf's disappearing act certainly played a role. Now there's uncertainty over what the Seahawks offense will look like, especially with ex-Rams pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron coming in to call plays and Pete Carroll's run-first mindset overseeing everything. But do not lose sight of the fact that Wilson has finished in the top six among quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game in four of his past six years, or that he's got a supremely talented receiving corps and a pretty good offensive line, too. Last year's ending left Fantasy managers frustrated, but there are reasons for some optimism. If someone in your draft reaches for Wilson, let them. But if Wilson slides into Round 6 or 7, after the likes of Dak Prescott, then consider him a darn good value.