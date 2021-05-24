Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team this offseason, and he's expected to be the starting quarterback to open the year. If he keeps the job all season, he could be a quality Fantasy option in all leagues. For now, plan on drafting Fitzpatrick as a starter in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues with a mid-round pick, and he's only worth a late-round flier in one-quarterback leagues. In his past two seasons with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 12 of his past 14 starts. He has a quality receiving corps in Washington led by Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, and Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to take chances, which is why we love him. Don't be surprised if you end up starting Fitzpatrick at some point this season in all leagues, and hopefully he continues to play well as he showed us in Miami these past two years.