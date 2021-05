Ryan Griffin will likely be the No. 2 tight end for the Jets again this season behind Chris Herndon, but Griffin has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. The Jets also added Tyler Kroft as a free agent from the Bills, and Kroft will compete with Griffin for the backup job. Griffin will only be Fantasy viable if Herndon gets hurt or struggles, and then Griffin can be added off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.