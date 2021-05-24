You probably won't be excited to have Ryan Tannehill as your No. 1 QB for Fantasy, but you'll never regret snagging him with a late-round pick if you're waiting on the position. He proved his breakout in 2019 was no fluke, ranking seventh in yards per attempt and third in touchdown rate among all passers in 2020. The lack of volume in the Titans passing game limits his ceiling, and the loss of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith will make his job tougher, which is why you don't want to just set Tannehill as your starter and forget it. But as part of a tandem, he's about as steady and reliable as they come at this point.