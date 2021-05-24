Salvon Ahmed will compete for a role in Miami's backfield this season, and he could be worth drafting with a late-round pick in most leagues. With Myles Gaskin the likely starter, Ahmed will compete with Malcolm Brown for the No. 2 role. While it's doubtful Ahmed earns relevant touches barring an injury, he is someone to consider in deeper formats. In 2020, he had three games with at least 17 total touches when Gaskin was out, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in all of them. He's capable of being trusted if given an increased role, but it's hard to expect that happening if everyone is healthy.