Sam Darnold was traded from the Jets to the Panthers this offseason, and hopefully the change of scenery will help him in Fantasy and reality. Darnold has struggled in three seasons as the starter for the Jets, and his best season was 2019 when he averaged just 17.4 Fantasy points per game. He's coming off a season-low 11.8 Fantasy points per game in 2020, but hopefully getting improved weapons in Carolina (Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall), along with better coaching, can help Darnold turn into a quality player. He's still just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's not worth drafting in one-quarterback formats. In two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Darnold is worth a mid-round selection.