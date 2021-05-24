The Colts filled out their QB depth chart with the selection of Ehlinger 218th overall out of the University of Texas. Ehlinger was a significant part of the Texas offense all four years, going 25-12 over his final three seasons with 83 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in that span. Ehlinger has some rushing abilities that could be interesting for Fantasy, too, but he's likely to be third on the depth chart behind Carson Wentz and Jacob Eason and only has Fantasy value in deep two-QB Dynasty leagues right now