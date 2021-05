With Giovani Bernard gone, Samaje Perine becomes the likely handcuff to Joe Mixon and a dart throw in the double-digit rounds. Perine had 136 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 against the Houston Texans, which was the only game he received more than 12 touches. Mixon has only played 16 games once in his four seasons, so Perine could become a popular waiver wire add at the very least.