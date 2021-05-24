Saquon Barkley is expected to be fine coming off last year's torn ACL, and he should be ready for training camp. If he's healthy as expected then Barkley should once again be considered a first-round draft pick in all Fantasy leagues, and he will likely be selected in the first five overall picks. Last year was a disaster for Barkley, who appeared in just two games and suffered a torn ACL in Week 2. However, he should return in time for training camp, and he still has the potential to be the No. 1 RB in all Fantasy leagues in 2021. Remember, prior to 2020 Barkley scored at least 20 PPR points in 16 of his first 29 games and failed to score at least 13 PPR points just five times over that span. He should remain the focal point of the Giants offense, and hopefully he's healthy for all 17 games this year.