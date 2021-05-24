The Seahawks DST hasn't been a stalwart unit for the past couple of seasons, and they're not expected to enjoy a resurgence in 2021, either. Despite a very good linebacking corps, safety Jamal Adams and edge rusher Carlos Dunlap heading up their pass rush, the Seahawks still don't have a unit that will constantly nag quarterbacks nor pick up interceptions in bunches. Playing in the NFC West and dealing with other offenses like the Colts, Titans, Packers, Vikings, Saints and Steelers only makes their mission harder. The Seahawks DST shouldn't be drafted unless their early-season schedule is to your liking.