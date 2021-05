Seth Williams will compete for a spot on the Broncos depth chart this preseason. This tall and big receiver from Auburn took advantage of good volume and used his strength and leaping ability to wrangle a bunch of receptions. He's not close to a burner, so he profiles as more of a backup to Courtland Sutton than anything else. Expect Williams to get ignored in seasonal leagues but be a popular late-round flier in keeper drafts and an intriguing third-rounder in rookie-only drafts.