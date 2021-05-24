The Cowboys selected rookie receiver Simi Fehoko in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Stanford, and he will compete for a reserve role this season. Dallas is set with its top three receivers with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and Fehoko will try and be the No. 4 receiver as a key reserve. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Fehoko is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Fehoko is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats.