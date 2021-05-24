Sony Michel will once again be part of a committee backfield this season with the Patriots, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues. His value is higher in non-PPR formats since Michel isn't likely to be a factor in the passing game (he has 26 career catches in three seasons). Michel will share touches with Damien Harris, James White and potentially rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, and quarterback Cam Newton is clearly a threat to Michel's production, especially near the goal line. But New England figures to be a run-heavy team, so don't be surprised if Michel outperforms his average draft position this year. We like Harris over Michel, but Michel can still be a significant factor for the Patriots and Fantasy managers if he stays healthy in 2021.