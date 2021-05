Most defenses could not survive the loss of Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson in the same offseason. But the Steelers are not most teams. They still have a very talented core led by T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward. While they may not be the first defense drafters target like they were in 2020, they should still be viewed as a top-five unit worth a pick in the final three rounds of your draft.