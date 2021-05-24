Stefon Diggs went from a good Fantasy receiver prior to 2020 to one of the best, and he should continue to produce quality stats this season. He's worth drafting as a top-five Fantasy receiver as early as Round 2 in all leagues. In his first year in Buffalo in 2020, Diggs led the NFL in receptions with a career-best 127 while also producing career highs in targets (166) and yards (1,535), along with eight touchdowns. He scored at least 14 PPR points in all but two games, including more than 20 PPR points seven times. Josh Allen should continue to lean on Diggs, and he has the chance to repeat as the league leader in receptions and targets. Once you see Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill come off the board you should expect Diggs to be drafted soon after.