Sterling Shepard should be the slot receiver for the Giants and likely the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Kenny Golladay to open the season, but Shepard's going to feel pressure from rookie Kadarius Toney. As a result of Toney joining the Giants, Shepard is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Shepard should be the lead slot receiver as long as he's healthy, but the Giants will look to find ways to get Toney on the field. And with Golladay now on the Giants, Shepard could find it hard to produce on a consistent level. In 2020, Shepard appeared in 12 games and scored at least 13 PPR points in five of them. He also had just four games with fewer than 10 PPR points. He could surprise us this year and keep Toney on the bench, but you're only going to draft Shepard with a late-round flier in the majority of leagues this year.