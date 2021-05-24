After his breakout 2020, T.J. Hockenson should be drafted as a top-five tight end as early as Round 7. The truth is, we're hopeful 2020 was just the beginning of the breakout, as Hockenson has a huge target opportunity with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Danny Amendola all gone. Still, Hockenson hasn't been particularly efficient in his young career and he's facing a downgrade at quarterback, so it's best not to reach too high on the potential future star. Hockenson is closer in redraft value to the likes of Noah Fant and Logan Thomas than he is to Darren Waller and George Kittle.