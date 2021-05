T.J. Yeldon is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign as a backup running back this year. He should not be drafted in most Fantasy leagues. In 2020, Yeldon was the third-string running back in Buffalo behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. He only appeared in three games and had minimal Fantasy impact. Keep an eye on where he lands, but he is not expected to touch the ball enough to be on most Fantasy rosters this year.