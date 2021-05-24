Hilton looked like he might be finished as a Fantasy contributor for much of 2020, but a strong close has him back on radars as a potential starting option in the mid-to-late rounds. Hilton closed out the season with 435 yards and five touchdowns over the final six games of the season before opting to re-sign with the Colts on a one-year deal in free agency -- apparently turning down more money from other teams in the process. He'll be playing with another new quarterback in Carson Wentz, who needs to earn back a lot of trust after a disastrous final season in Philadelphia, but Hilton showed enough late last season to think he could still be a reliable starter if everything goes right.