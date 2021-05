Taylor Heinicke will compete with Kyle Allen to be the No. 2 quarterback in Washington this season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. Most likely, Heinicke will be No. 2 on the depth chart, but he's not worth drafting in any leagues. In 2020, Heinicke appeared in two games for Washington. He scored 13 Fantasy points in Week 16 against Carolina, and he passed for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception, along with 46 rushing yards and a score, in the playoffs against Tampa Bay.