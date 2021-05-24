An injury to Drew Brees brought one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 season: Saints coach Sean Payton turning to Taysom Hill and not Jameis Winston as his replacement QB. Hill quickly burst onto the scene as a Fantasy option due to both the floor and ceiling that comes with his ability to run the football -- between the 20s, and specifically in the red zone. The Saints bring back both Hill and Winston for 2021, and therefore neither player will cost more than a late-round investment, but Hill's rushing upside makes him the type of late-round dart throw you're better off tossing. If you wait to draft your starting QB, Hill makes for an excellent backup to target at the end of your drafts given his upside to be a top-10 (and that might be conservative) Fantasy QB.