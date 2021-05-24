Bridgewater flashed back-end QB1 Fantasy upside during his five-game stint with the Saints in 2019 and it looked like he was ready to expand on that during the first half of the 2020 season in his debut with Carolina. His early success didn't carry over to the second half after teams got more game film on Bridgewater in OC Joe Brady's offense and the rushing numbers came down as well. Entering 2021, he will compete with Drew Lock to start for Denver. While OC Pat Shurmur runs a very QB-friendly offense, and Bridgewater will also inherit a better supporting cast, it seems likely the hand-picked Lock will get the first chance to start. If pressed into action, Bridgewater will remain nothing more than a QB2 for Fantasy purposes.