Tee Higgins was an excellent breakout candidate before the Bengals selected Ja'Marr Chase in the first round. Now he's a high-upside No. 3 receiver who should be drafted around Round 6. While Higgins' 2020 numbers are impressive for a rookie receiver, they don't tell the full story. He played 18 snaps and earned one target in Week 1 and Week 17 combined. The other 14 games he averaged 13.9 PPR Fantasy points per game, which would have made him the third best rookie receiver. And that's catching passes from Ryan Finley and Brandon Allen while sharing targets with A.J. Green, who's off to Arizona. Higgins has legitimate top-20 upside even with Chase on the team. While you'll have to wait to see the top-20 upside in redraft, Higgins' age and upside is enough to make him a top-20 Dynasty receiver right now.