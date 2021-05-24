Marshall is no stranger to joining a crowded WR corps after playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson at LSU in 2019, and yet he has always found a way to make plays. With experience in the slot and on the outside, plus the benefit of catching passes from a QB who doesn't have a previously-developed rapport with the other Panthers receivers, there's a clear path to playing time and a potential path to volume in Year 1. Marshall has upside both after the catch and as a vertical threat and is going to be an excellent WR flier pick late in all drafts.