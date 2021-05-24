Terry McLaurin has the chance for a breakout third season in 2021, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in all leagues. McLaurin has improved in each of his first two years, averaging 13.6 PPR points as a rookie in 2019 and 15.3 PPR points last season. Getting Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback should be the best thing for McLaurin since Fitzpatrick has a history of peppering his No. 1 target (see Steve Johnson in Buffalo, Brandon Marshall with the Jets and DeVante Parker with the Dolphins, among others). Fitzpatrick should lean heavily on McLaurin, and he could be a top-10 Fantasy receiver this season.